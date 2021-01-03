FDA considering giving half doses of Moderna vaccine to some

The FDA will meet this week to consider giving out half-doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine to certain groups of people.

The head of Operation Warp Speed said clinical data shows the vaccine can be just as effective at half doses for people aged 18 to 55.

The meeting comes as the vaccine rollout is going slower than anticipated. The Trump administration promised 20 million Americans would get the vaccine by the end of 2020 but only 4 Americans have received their first shot of the vaccine so far.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)