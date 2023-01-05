The federal government has denied a funding request to replace the only bridges to Cape Cod.

MassDOT applied for a $1.8 billion grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace the the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, which were built in the 1930s. That amount is about half the total cost of the project.

Massachusetts transportation officials said they are disappointed by the decision, but won’t stop fighting for funding.

