COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal investigators were seen at a home in Cohasset Monday morning, with video from the scene showing part of the activity.

An FBI spokesperson later said an “ongoing federal investigation” brought agents to the home as Cohasset Police separately confirmed their detectives helped.

Neighbors said the incident happened around 6 a.m. when they said they heard a loud bang on a door and the words “FBI open up,” on Bayview Drive.

One neighbor took pictures of police outside the front door of a home that witnesses said officials were searching.

Cellphone video taken nearby also showed a parked armored truck and crews with helmets, bulletproof vests and long guns.

Realtors who work across the street said they were stunned to hear about this incident.

“Nothing happens here,” BIll Tierney said. “That’s why we live here.”

“This is a nice, sleepy town,” Tierney continued.

Video showed a woman with two young children taken from the townhome and put into a truck.

Neighbors said the three people eventually went back into the home after crews took pictures in the garage and removed boxes.

Officials have since said there is no public safety threat.

Hours later though, many were wondering what law enforcement was looking for.

Jeff Doyle said he was surprised Monday morning.

“I just think, because [of] the town or city you live in, you shouldn’t prejudge,” he continued. “It happens everywhere unfortunately.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)