(WHDH) — Federal investigators said virtual kidnapping is gaining new ground across the country.

According to officials, virtual kidnappers use threats or deception to coerce victims to pay a ransom.

Investigators said in the past, criminals would target specific people.

However, they added that in recent years, virtual kidnappers have been picking out cities and calling hundreds of numbers until someone falls for the trap.

