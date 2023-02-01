Federal officials have issued an emergency ban on lobster and crab fishing in a large part of Massachusetts Bay.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the ban is in place because there is a high likelihood that endangered whales are present and fishing could harm or even kill them.

The ban will remain in place for the next three months.

