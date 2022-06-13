Federal transit officials highlighted four areas the MBTA needs to improve quickly.

The officials are asking that the MBTA makes sure that the Control Center is properly staffed, train yards are safer, that delayed track maintenance is finished, and workers are up to date on their certifications.

The MBTA said that their crews are already working on the list of improvements.

Federal regulators started an investigation last month after several recent incidents on the T including the death of a man who was dragged by a red line train in April.

Monday, new details were released by the MBTA on a green line crash earlier this month in which two trains collided derailing each other. According to the MBTA, both trains were going faster than they should have been and one of the trains failed to stop when it should have. No passengers were hurt, but people were forced to walk through the tunnels to get back to the station.

The MBTA safety committee suggests operators need more training.