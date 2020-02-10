Feds: Lori Loughlin’s daughter’s resume claimed she competed in Head of Charles

BOSTON (WHDH) - The alleged fake resume that was cobbled together for one of Lori Loughlin’s two daughters and sent to the University of Southern California claimed the girl had competed in the Head of the Charles Regatta, among an array of other prestigious accolades, prosecutors said.

In response to Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s recent motion to compel in the ongoing college admissions scandal, federal prosecutors released a court filing that included a copy of the crew resume, which was heavily-redacted. The documents didn’t directly identify the daughter, only showing the last name of “Giannulli.”

The resume indicated that Loughlin’s daughter placed 14th in the 2017 race on the Charles River and 11th place at the 2016 edition. It also boasted about the girl taking part in a number of other competitions, including a gold-medal-winning performance at the 2016 San Diego Crew Classic.

Results on the Head of the Charles Regatta’s website show no record of a person competing with the last name “Giannulli.”

The resume stated that Loughlin’s daughter was the coxswain on her rowing team whose strengths were “awareness, organization, direction, and steering.” A high school graduation date of 2018 was visible.

Another section on the resume described Loughlin’s daughter as a “highly talented” rower who has the ability to compete in both men’s and women’s boats.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying $500,000 to get their daughters designated as crew recruits to USC, even though prosecutors say neither of them is a rower.

The court documents also included a copy of two $50,000 checks that the couple made out to “USC Women’s Athletics.”

The money was funneled through a sham charity operated by college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, who has pleaded guilty to orchestrating the scheme, authorities allege.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty and have not publicly commented on the allegations.

Among the parents who have pleaded guilty to charges in the case is “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)