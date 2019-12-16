Feds: Men used Priority Mail to ship cocaine from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island

CRANSTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Four men led a drug trafficking organization where at least 50 kilograms of cocaine were sent from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island through more than 50 Priority Mail packages, officials said Monday.

According to the Rhode Island U.S. Attorney’s Office, the names on the packages’ return addresses did not correspond with the locations listed, and the recipients’ names and addresses also did not match. Many of the packages were monitored by numerous people using USPS tracking information, officials said.

Arcadio Torres, 38, of North Providence, Rhode Island; Nelson Carvalho, 45, of Cranston, Rhode Island; and George Mojica, 40, of Central Falls, Rhode Island, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; distribution of and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; unlawful use of a communication facility to facilitate the distribution of a controlled substance; and conspiracy to engage on money laundering and money laundering.

An arrest warrant was issued for a fourth defendant.

