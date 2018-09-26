Fence meant to prevent suicides delayed for foliage tourism

QUECHEE, Vt. (AP) — The construction of a temporary fence meant to prevent suicides at a Vermont bridge has been delayed due to concerns that construction could hurt fall foliage tourism.

Vermont Agency of Transportation officials said on Tuesday that it has moved the construction start date at the Quechee Gorge bridge to Oct. 15. Valley News reports the agency says it will provide additional security in its stead.

The project was originally slated to be finished this week, but officials earlier this month said that timeline was overly optimistic. Under the new timeline, the agency says the project won’t be completed until early to mid-November.

The transportation agency says traffic over the bridge will be reduced to one lane while the work is being done.