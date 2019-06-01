Fenway Fantasy: Dana-Farber event raises money for cancer research

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people raising money for cancer research got to live out a “Fenway Fantasy” Saturday.

Patients, both young and old, from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute were given a chance Saturday to get out on the diamond and emulate their favorite athletes.

“It is a really wonderful way to sort of turn fantasy into reality,” Jimmy Fund’s Assistant Vice President David Giagrando said. “The fantasy of finding a cure for cancer.”

Bob Russo has been donating to the Jimmy Fund and participating in this unique event for about 20 years.

“About 20 years ago actually, my son was diagnosed,” Russo said. “And while we live in New York, we came to Boston to be treated at what we think is the best place in the world to be treated at.”

20 years later, Russo says his son is not only living but thriving with a large family of his own.

It is because of this that Russo and his family feel compelled to give back.

It is that giving spirit that makes this event more than just a bit of fun. It is hope that those fighting cancer will come out on top.

“The energy is just amazing, ” cancer survivor Chloe Hall said. “It just kind of brings a little bit of light to a time in their life that might be a little bit dark.”

