BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park hosted the 10th annual ALS Awareness game to honor the late Pete Frates on Saturday.

Boston College hosted Virginia Tech at the park, with proceeds from the game going to help ALS patients pay for at-home-care.

Frates, who inspired the Ice Bucket Challenge to help raise money for ALS research, died of the disease in 2019 but the Frates Family Foundation has continued to help those living with the disease. So far this year, the foundation has given out 22 grants totaling more than $100,000 to families in need.

John Frates, Pete’s father, said he was proud to continue Pete’s work with Saturday’s game.

“We’re so proud and excited to represent not only my son, his mission which was to strike out ALS, but also BC having this opportunity to play at this ‘lyric little bandbox,'” John Frates said. “The Red Sox have been so welcoming and generous to us and our cause, and here we are, it’s happening, so it’s so great.”



