(WHDH) – The Coast Guard responded to a ferry that lost power off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Saturday afternoon. The ship was carrying about 200 on board.

Ferry crews were able to get the ferry back up and running. The ship returned to the dock under its own power.

The ferry service has been having trouble with its ships since March when ferries carrying passengers to and from the Vineyard stalled mid-service.

The ferries have been in and out of service since then. Crews said they believed they found the issue at the time.

No one was injured in Saturday’s incident, and the cause of the outage is still under investigation.

