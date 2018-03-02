Fierce winds topple trees across Massachusetts

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Fierce winds are toppling trees Friday across Massachusetts as a nor’easter moves through.
In Brockton, a tree crashed down on an SUV with a child in the backseat.
“My first thought was my son because I knew he was in the car,” Cynthia Creighton said.
The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
In Somerville, a tree crashed down on a Toyota Prius. Eversource was called to the scene.
In Watertown, several power poles were knocked to the ground. Aresnal Street will be shut down until further notice.
In Lynn, another car was crushed by a massive tree.
In Mansfield, a tree crashed down across Balcolm Street and downed wires in the process.
