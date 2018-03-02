Fierce winds topple trees across Massachusetts

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Fierce winds are toppling trees Friday across Massachusetts as a nor’easter moves through.

In Brockton, a tree crashed down on an SUV with a child in the backseat.

Tree down on car in Brockton. Woman's 16yo son was inside. She says he's ok. More on @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/EnMyX5tNkQ — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) March 2, 2018

“My first thought was my son because I knew he was in the car,” Cynthia Creighton said.

The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

In Somerville, a tree crashed down on a Toyota Prius. Eversource was called to the scene.

Our crews are busy responding to problems like this in Somerville #MA. We’re working as quickly & safely as possible to restore power. If you need us at any point during this storm, please call 1-800-592-2000 in Eastern Mass and 1-877-659-6326 in Western Mass. pic.twitter.com/0knz5v1t3K — Eversource MA (@EversourceMA) March 2, 2018

In Watertown, several power poles were knocked to the ground. Aresnal Street will be shut down until further notice.

Please avoid Arsenal St until further notice. pic.twitter.com/sCKFJK8aqt — Watertown Police (@WatertownPD) March 2, 2018

In Lynn, another car was crushed by a massive tree.

In Mansfield, a tree crashed down across Balcolm Street and downed wires in the process.

