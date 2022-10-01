WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes on the Mass. Pike were closed after a truck burned in an early morning crash Saturday, according to Mass. State Police.

According to police, the left two lanes on the Mass. Pike in both directions were closed as crews cleaned up and removed remnants of a burnt truck and debris from the crash.

As of around 2 p.m. Saturday, all westbound lanes were open, while the left two lanes remained closed eastbound.

The cause of the crash, as well as whether anyone was injured, is unknown at this time.

