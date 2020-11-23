Film crews prepare Seaport for J-Law, Leo in new Netflix movie

BOSTON (WHDH) - An asteroid is going to slam into the Seaport — and only Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio can stop it.

Film crews started creating sets in Boston Monday for the new Netflix film “Don’t Look Up,” in which Lawrence and DiCaprio play astronomers trying to warn the world about an asteroid heading toward Earth.

The movie was set for production in April but was delayed due to the coronavirus. It is also scheduled to film in Framingham.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)