PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Commonwealth rested their case in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial Wednesday, allowing the jury to go home and get a good night’s rest ahead of closing arguments Thursday morning.

After 21 days of testimony in a trial that began with jury selection on July 20, the Duxbury mother charged with murdering her three young children may soon learn her fate.

“Tomorrow morning you should be ready. We’re going to have closing arguments and legal instructions in the morning, and then the jury will begin deliberating,” said Judge William Sullivan.

The final witness on the stand Wednesday was the third expert presented by the state. Gregory Saathoff, a forensic psychiatrist and professor at the University of Virginia’s Medical School who also works with the FBI, maintained that Clancy was criminally responsible for her actions.

Saathoff said he believes Clancy has bipolar disorder, but does not believe she had a psychotic break from reality with forced her to murder her three children on January 24, 2023. The jury was shown a photo of Clancy with a snowman she built with her children earlier that day, and learned she also brought her daughter to a doctor’s appointment.

“The day was really one of significant control,” Saathoff said.

Saathoff also said he saw several indications that Clancy knew right from wrong when she committed the murders. He noted she had the presence of mind to call her husband back while he was at CVS picking up medication, and she locked the door to her bedroom to delay his entry when he got home.

He said Clancy did not tell her husband the truth about what happened when he found her outside their home after she lept from their second-story bedroom window.

“She did not confess, she did not tell him what happened other than to tell him, ‘I tried to kill myself,'” Saathoff said. “She also did not report audatory hallucinations.”

During cross examination, the judge allowed Clancy’s Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington to read a portion of the prosecution’s opening statement, saying, “…and when she saw the opportunity to escape, she made the selfish choice to take it.”

Reddington then asked Saathoff if that description aligns with the person he examined.

“I think that statement that you read really minimizes what she was going through,” Saathoff said.

Sullivan then sent the 18 jurors home for the night, telling them to rest up for tomorrow when the case will turn over to them. Following closing arguments, six of the jurors will be told they are alternates and will not be part of the deliberation.

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