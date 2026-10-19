BOSTON (WHDH) - Finalists auditioned for the Voice of Logan on Monday.

Auditions began last month at Logan Airport and continued until Monday, October 4.

“We have been blown away by the enthusiasm for the Voice of Logan contest and how much fun people are having with it,” said Rich Davey, CEO of Massport. “There’s a lot of pride in what it means to be from Massachusetts, and we want the Voice of Logan to capture that spirit and give our passengers a memorable welcome when they travel through the airport. For those on the fence about submitting, now is the time to do it. Who knows, you could be the next Voice of Logan.”

Finalist auditions will be posted online on Saturday and the winner will be announced on Thursday, November 5.

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