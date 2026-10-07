SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that broke out at a two-family home in Swampscott overnight Wednesday is being investigated as arson, investigators said.

A neighbor called 911 at approximately 2 a.m. reporting the fire at the building on Erie Street, near the Lynn border. The Swampscott Fire Department responded within minutes to find intense flames.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office sent arson investigators to the scene at the request of the Swampscott Police Department. 7NEWS sources say investigators believe the fire may have been caused by someone tossing a firebomb from a car. 7NEWS sources say police are reviewing surveillance video from the damaged home, and other homes nearby.

The owner of the building said he had just finished renovating the units this year, and he does not know why somebody might want to damage his property. Fire officials said there is heavy smoke damage on the first floor, and some in the second floor unit. The tenants have to seek shelter elsewhere as the investigation continues.

“They both just moved in,” said Christine Johnson, who lives across the street. “The one on the first floor, I understand, lost everything, which is tough.”

No one was hurt in the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Swampscott Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)