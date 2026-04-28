HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a large fire at a mill building on Stevens Street in Haverhill.

A line of flames was seen engulfing the roof of the vacant building.

Police said several streets around Lafayette Square are shut down to allow crews to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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