Fire at Storrow Drive homeless camp prompts closure of Mass. Ave bridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire that broke out Thursday morning at a homeless camp on Storrow Drive temporarily shut down the Mass. Ave bridge, officials said.

Crews responding to the eastbound side of Storrow Drive around 11 a.m. found burning mattresses under the bridge and heavy black smoke billowing into the air, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The fire has since been extinguished but the bridge will remain partially closed to allow engineers a chance to inspect the bridge for any structural damage.

Two lanes that carry traffic into Cambridge are open, while just one lane that carries traffic into Boston is open, according to police.

#MAtraffic Fire under Mass Ave Bridge believed to have involved mattresses. Engineers to use X-ray to check for structural damage. Debris fell between east & west lanes of Storrow, which is open. On bridge, 2 lanes open Boston to Cambridge, 1 lane open Cambridge to Boston. https://t.co/PvigEbrO50 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 10, 2019

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

