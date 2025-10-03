MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire at a triple-decker home in Malden Friday afternoon.

New video shows bright, orange flames devouring the home on Fairmont Street.

Officials told 7NEWS several people, including firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One person who lives there said he had to cover his face to make it out of the smoke-filled building.

“I didn’t know what to do. I was just standing there, like ‘where do I go? The front is smoke, the back is smoke, where do I go?’ And so I was like ‘I gotta do something, I gotta think quick,'” said Obert Jean Louis, who escaped the building.

The Assistant Chief of the Malden Fire Department said he is grateful firefighters were able to step in and get the situation under control quickly.

“Fortunately, it was in the afternoon and not 3:00 in the morning when people are sleeping,” said Assistant Chief Leonard Dunn. “You know the house next door is probably three feet away, so we were forunate to get a line on that house to keep the fire from spreading.”

Fire officials said the fire started in the back of the building, the cause is still under investigation.

