Fire breaks out on roof of Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence Tuesday night.

The flames broke out about 8 p.m.

Fire officials say there were crews doing work on the roof earlier today.

Hospital officials say a young child visiting a patient was the first to see the flames and told his mother.

“We always talk about the superheroes here at Hasbro Hospital. He is a superhero,” said one man. “I guess he was looking out the window and said, ‘Mom there’s a fire,’ and she believed him and told staff, and staff called the Providence Fire Department immediately.”

There were no injuries reported.

The hospital remains open and is accepting patients.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)