Fire crews battle 3-alarm Providence, RI power plant blaze

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Nearly 60 firefighters are battling a 3-alarm blaze at a Providence, Rhode Island power plant Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters responding to an apparent large transformer explosion at the Manchester Street power plant called for backup when they found the area engulfed in flames with thick black smoke.
Rhode Island’s flammable liquid task force was also called to the scene to assist, according to firefighters.
In a post on the Providence Police Department’s twitter page, they claim the blaze is contained, yet still burning.
Those traveling in the area are asked to avoid the Point, Eddy, and Allens Avenue area.
Providence Police are asking the public and the media to refrain from using any drones.
It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.
