Fire crews battle 3-alarm Providence, RI power plant blaze

Credit What's Going on in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Nearly 60 firefighters are battling a 3-alarm blaze at a Providence, Rhode Island power plant Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to an apparent large transformer explosion at the Manchester Street power plant called for backup when they found the area engulfed in flames with thick black smoke.

Rhode Island’s flammable liquid task force was also called to the scene to assist, according to firefighters.

In a post on the Providence Police Department’s twitter page, they claim the blaze is contained, yet still burning.

Those traveling in the area are asked to avoid the Point, Eddy, and Allens Avenue area.

Providence Police are asking the public and the media to refrain from using any drones.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

🔴 LIVE at the scene: big fire off of 195 in #Providence at Manchester Street Power Plant in downtown near the hurricane barrier. Try to avoid the area if possible, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/S0iqCWBuNA — What's Going on in RI (@WhatsgoingonRI) June 29, 2019

Commanding chief has requested a 3rd alarm bringing 59 firefighters to the scene. https://t.co/ROE7Wkvwpx — Providence Fire Fighters (@ProvFirefighter) June 29, 2019

A fire at the Manchester St. Power Plant, resulting from a transformer explosion, is contained, yet still burning. Fire and Police on scene. Avoid Point/Eddy/Allens Ave area. We are asking the public and the media to refrain from using any drones. Follow us for updates.

TAV — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) June 29, 2019

Providence firefighters are working to extinguish a fire caused by a large transformer explosion at the Manchester Street power plant. Stay safe! — Providence Fire Fighters (@ProvFirefighter) June 29, 2019

