Fire crews battle 4-alarm blaze that scorched Lawrence church rectory

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a four-alarm fire that tore through the rectory of the Corpus Christi church in Lawrence on Monday night.

Firefighters responding to the scene on Essex Street around 7 p.m. found large flames shooting out of the roof of the three-story rectory and a plume of black smoke pouring into the air.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to knock down the fire that raged on for hours.

Firefighters are working a fire at a church on Essex street in Lawrence @7News pic.twitter.com/67ADUEUBjP — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) February 23, 2021

Multiple agencies responded to help contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to the church that has stood for over a century.

Parishioners told 7NEWS the pastor made it out of the building safely.

“I hope, and the fire department looks like it did a good job, that it didn’t go through to the church,” parish council member Raymond DiFiore said. “We can probably repair the backside of the rectory if that’s the case as long as it didn’t get into the church.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Several blocks around the fire scene in Lawrence remain closed to traffic while longtime parishioners can only look on in disbelief tonight #7news pic.twitter.com/VZ773OmwMA — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 23, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)