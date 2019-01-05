Fire crews battle blaze in 200-year-old home in Salisbury

Helpful neighbors are being credited with getting a family out of a burning home in Salisbury on Saturday.

Crews responding to 2 Second St. say the fire started in the garage and spread to the home, which is more than 200 years old.

The now-charred home is owned by the town harbormaster, Ray Pike, whose family has lived in the area for 12 generations.

“He grew up in this house so a lot of memories for him,” Wendy Pike said. “It’s going to be tough.”

Everyone in the family evacuated the home safely and Wendy credits her “great neighbors” for their help.

Wendy Pike, her husband, and their daughter were inside when they got an urgent knock at the door from a couple driving by.

“Her name was Grace and David and I said, ‘thank God for Grace’ and we’re going to need more grace to get through this.”

Beginning in the garage, the flames spread to the wooden house, which was built in the 1700s.

The flames prompted about a dozen fire departments to respond.

“It took quite a bit of resources and quite a bit of time, but at this point, we believe we have things under control,” Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan said.

The Pikes say they know what may have started the fire.

“We have a woodstove in the garage so it was probably the woodstove,” Wendy said.

No matter the cause, the Pikes have a tough road ahead, but fortunately, with caring neighbors by their side.

“We have the two properties so we can be right here and try to salvage through it or whatever we can get,” Wendy said.

A neighbor reassured Wendy, “It’s all going to work out.”

