Fire crews battle blaze inside Pepperell barn

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire at a barn in Pepperell.

Emergency crews responding to the reported structural fire on Groton Street saw heavy smoke coming from a barn attached to a home, fire officials said.

A second alarm was struck and surrounding communities provided mutual aid, fire officials said.

The fire was contained to the barn, which sustained significant smoke, water and fire damage, according to officials.

The attached home sustained minor smoke and water damage, and the family was able to return home, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

