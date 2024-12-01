BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews are working to knock down hot spots after a building went up in flames in Brockton Saturday night.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Legion Parkway around 6 p.m. found flames shooting from the upper floors. As they were fighting the flames, officials became concerned the more than 100-year-old building would collapse.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said crews had to be evacuated when floors inside started collapsing.

“There’s multiple hazards, including this building right now. We’ve been concerned about this building over the years,” he said. “This is a 100-year-old building at least, so as the cold and moisture and wet and heat and thaw, it expands joints. These are built very strongly, but I think over the years we get concerned with any building of this nature, it had not been occupied for a while, so any building that’s not been occupied we’re concerned about.”

There were no reported injuries and the cause remains under investigation.

