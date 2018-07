Fire crews at the scene of a hot tub fire in Brockton early Wednesday morning. Credit:Marc Vasconcellos, Brockton Enterprise

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton firefighters knocked down a deck fire early Wednesday morning that was ignited by a burning hot tub.

Fire crews from Brockton and West Bridgewater responded to 656 Plain St. about 2:%7 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Photos showed fire officials surveying the damage.

