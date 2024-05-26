WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued a young girl who was trapped on the roof while battling a large house fire that broke out in Woburn overnight.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4 a.m. on Richmond Park could be seen using ladder trucks and ground ladders to bring it under control.

The crew from Tower 1 saw a young girl who was trapped on the roof and immediately threw a ground ladder and was able to rescue her while the engine companies were able to put water on the fire that had her trapped, officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.

