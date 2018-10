WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials responded to reports of flames rising through the roof of a building in Wrentham on Sunday.

Officials say it started in a vacant building on the campus of the Wrentham Developmental Center.

Fire crews from several towns responded and the fire was put out quickly.

No one was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)