BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a gas leak at an under construction building in Boston on Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported breach of a gas main at 201 Brookline Ave. around 10 a.m. evacuated the building, according to Boston fire officials.

Companies are now using gas meters to monitor the air quality in the surrounding buildings, fire officials said.

National Grid workers are also on scene working to shut down the leak.

No additional information has been released.

At approximately 10:00 a gas main at a building under at 201 Brookline Ave was breached. The building has been evacuated, companies are using gas meters to monitor the air quality in the surrounding buildings. ⁦⁦@nationalgridus⁩ on scene to shut down the leak. pic.twitter.com/tVFrKsbvqq — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 15, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)