WOODSTOCK, Vt. (AP) — An early morning fire has destroyed an historic building in downtown Woodstock, Vermont that houses several businesses and two apartments.

A family of two has been displaced by the fire.

Officials tell WCAX-TV that the building houses Pi Brick Oven Trattoria, a craft store, and the Vermont Standard newspaper.

A detour through the village has been set up and likely will remain for much of the day.

The Red Cross says it’s helping the family to get shelter, groceries and other items.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)