A large fire that broke out Tuesday morning in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood and ripped through a home daycare.

Boston firefighters responded around 10 a.m. to Lamartine Street for a report of heavy fire at a single-family home with a daycare in the basement.

Heavy fire was showing and smoke was billowing into the air when crews arrived at the scene.

Officials said five children were in the home daycare as well as one or two workers. Four people who lived at the home have been displaced.

The children were taken to a home next door to keep warm. Four of the children were taken by state police cruiser to a local hospital to be evaluated.

The fire has since been extinguished. An unattended candle on the first floor sparked the fire, according to fire officials.

Boston fire said all occupants were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported, but a dog is reportedly missing from the area.

It is estimated the damage is around $1 million. Children’s toys, strollers, benches and more were destroyed.

A witness, Todd Gallentine, said he was running by when he noticed what appeared to be a fire outside. He ran over to the home to see if anyone was still in the house.

“It was terrible,” he told 7News, “not knowing if anyone was truly inside or out…you couldn’t do anything because it was just too huge. But fortunately everyone was safe.”

Gallentine said fire crews arrived on the scene between 3-5 minutes after the first call. One mom credited the daycare center operators with getting the children out so quickly.

The 15-year-old home was licensed to operate a daycare. It was inspected back in Nov. 2017, according to records.

