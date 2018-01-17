Fire destroys several cars at UMass Memorial parking garage in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Several cars were destroyed after a fire sparked at a parking garage at the UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester Wednesday night.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the garage. Eight cars caught fire, reducing several to burnt frames.

“I was watching every single car coming out to make sure there was no pickup trucks,” said Kevin Klitz, one of several patients, visitors and employees waiting to see if their cars were OK. Late Wednesday night, the hospital said people were allowed back into the garage to retrieve their cars.

The fire burned for about 45 minutes, sending smoke into the Ambulatory Care Center. Around 200 doctors, patients and staff had to be evacuated. No one was hurt in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

