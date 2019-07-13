Fire during wedding in Wrentham moves party outdoors and officers, firefighters join the fun

WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out during a wedding at Lake Pearl Ballroom in Wrentham on Friday, forcing the bride and groom to abruptly move the celebration outdoors.

The couple decided not to let the fire ruin the night, so they decided to keep the party going outside, where officers and firefighters joined in on the fun.

The Wrentham Police Department shared videos on Facebook of the couple making the best out the moment, with one post saying, “bride decided to make lemonade out of lemons and the party is going on strong!”

The bride was seen taking pictures with responding officers, and the newlyweds even got to take a fun wedding picture inside one of the cruisers.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)