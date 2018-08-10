Fire engulfs a vehicle on the Mass Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews responded to the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday afternoon after a car burst into flames.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, which forced first responders to close down several lanes of traffic.

It appears that the fire may have started in the car’s front end.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

