BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire in Dorchester left 12 people, including six children, without a home Saturday night, but officials said no one was seriously hurt.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Geneva Avenue found flames coming out of a triple-decker building. All three floors were damaged.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

