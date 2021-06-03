LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators are turning to the public for tips after they say an arsonist set fire to a building that was under construction in Lexington last week.

A fire that broke out at the former site of the Golden Living assisted living center was intentionally set, Lexington Fire Chief Derek S. Sencabaugh, Lexington Interim Police Chief Michael McLean and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a joint next release.

Workers who returned to the construction site on Tuesday after the long weekend found evidence of a second, smaller fire at an unoccupied housing development that abuts Arlington’s Great Meadows conservation land, investigators added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229 or the Lexington Fire Department at 781-698-4747.

A $5,000 reward is being offered through the Arson Watch Reward Program for information that helps solve the case.

