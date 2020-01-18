Fire officials battle blaze at Peabody home

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire at a home on Washington Street in Peabody.

Emergency crews responding to the fire found flames coming from the side of the home.

Windows were blown out at the home and the side of the building was scorched.

The engine of a nearby car had a damaged passenger window and smoke could be seen coming from the car’s engine.

No additional information was immediately released.

