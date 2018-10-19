Fire officials: Coal stove to blame for deadly Wales CO incident

WALES, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly carbon monoxide incident in Wales on Tuesday was caused by a coal stove, fire officials said.

A man was working on a coal stove while it was running around 2:30 p.m. in a home on 4 Brows Beach Road when his wife called 911 to report that they were beginning to feel sick, according to a spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Responding firefighters found her and a pet unconscious inside, and her husband overcome in the basement.

The wife was hospitalized and the husband died as a result of the incident. His name has not been released.

A carbon monoxide alarm was found on the kitchen counter without batteries.

The incident was jointly investigated by the Wales Fire Department, Wales Police Department and State Police assigned to both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and to the Office of the Hampden District Attorney. Assistance was received from the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance Unit and from the State Police Crime Scene Services Unit.

