Fire officials investigating after car crashes into Plainville business

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Plainville on Saturday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to the crash just after 11 a.m. on Wilkins Drive found the car through the front window of a dry cleaning business, according to officials.

An employee inside the building was injured and transported to the hospital, officials said.

No further information was available.

