Fire officials investigating blaze at Brockton church

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze that tore through a church in Brockton Sunday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire and heavy smoke on Center Street, officials said.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, fire officials said.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

