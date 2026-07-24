FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State fire officials are investigating an early morning fire in Falmouth on Friday that left one person dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Red Brooke Road around 6:30 a.m. found heavy fire coming from the rear of the building, according to a joint statement issued by Falmouth Fire Chief Jeffrey Lewis, Falmouth Police Chief Jeffrey Lourie, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois.

With the assistance of Falmouth police, firefighters removed one person from the home and immediately attempted lifesaving efforts. That person, a man in his 70s, was declared deceased at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

His name has not been released.

Firefighters were able to knock down the bulk of the fire quickly, but the single-family home will be a total loss.

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Falmouth Fire Department, Falmouth Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Cape & Islands DA’s office.

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