BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire in an electrical room at Boston Medical Center in Brighton prompted hospital officials to evacuate some patients on Wednesday, officials said.

A hospital spokesperson said a fire broke out in an electrical room but it has since been contained and all patients and staffers are safe.

Because the fire knocked out power to some parts of the hospital, some patients are being transferred to other hospitals, including Boston Medical Center’s main campus.

As a result of the incident, some planned elective procedures and outpatient appointments are being rescheduled.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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