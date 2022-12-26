HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home on Coffin Avenue in Haverhill Monday morning.

The fire began around 7:45 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the home.

Firefighters not only battled the flames, but also freezing temperatures.

The fire chief said there were some issues with water, so crews had to draw water from the Merrimack River.

Everyone made it out of the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

