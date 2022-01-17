MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A number of people and pets were displaced by a fire that ripped through a multi-unit home in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to multiple calls for a fire on Cartier Street found heavy flames shooting from the porch area of the building.

Crews braved snow and wind as they worked to extinguish the blaze.

A school across the street from the home was opened and used as a warming shelter.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

