Fire severely damages house in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — Fast-moving flames and heavy smoke tore through a single-family home in Braintree Friday night.

The fire started just before 7 p.m. Friday at a house on Commercial Street. The official cause is under investigation but firefighters said a wood-burning stove may have contributed.

The house is not a total loss but firefighters said there is heavy fire and smoke damage, especially on the first floor.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)