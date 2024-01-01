FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital Monday after flames tore through a building along Main Street in Falmouth, officials said.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon and soon drew a massive emergency response near the corner of Main Street and Academy Lane.

Later speaking to reporters, Falmouth Fire Chief Timothy Smith said at least two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries linked to this fire. One firefighter was also treated and later released.

Several people were displaced from their homes after Smith said their apartments were damaged.

“The personnel did a phenomenal job, especially since they had injuries when they first got here, as well as the amount of fire that they had,” Smith said.

The building that burned in this fire includes multiple businesses on its first floor and several apartments on its second floor.

When crews arrived, officials said, they found one apartment unit almost completely engulfed in flames. Smith said debris was also falling off the building itself as the fire quickly spread.

Despite the speed and size of the fire, though, Smith said conditions could have been worse.

“Usually, we’re very active on Main Street during non-holidays,” he said. “But everything’s pretty quiet here so, fortunately, there probably wasn’t a lot of activity on Main Street.”

Smith continued, further crediting fire responders who rushed to the scene.

“Hats off to all the personnel for their quick action and their hard work to contain the fire,” he said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday night.

