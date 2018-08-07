Fired Methuen worker meets with state senator over marijuana controversy

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen woman fired from Sodexo in July met with a state senator at the State House Tuesday to discuss her termination, which came after she tested positive for marijuana.

Bernadette Coughlin, fired in July for using recreational marijuana outside work, said she fell on the job and had to have a drug test.

Coughlin said she tested positive for marijuana, which she admitted to using a few days prior to the fall.

Now, she’s calling on lawmakers to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

“I would like them to help me, to get the word out, and to maybe change the law so (for) people like me, it doesn’t happen to them,” Coughlin said. “I’m very much afraid someone will be injured at work and they won’t report it because they’re afraid they’ll get fired.”

In the wake of Coughlin’s firing, Sodexo said it’s reviewing its marijuana policies.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)