DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a home in Dedham early Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on Sprague Street just after midnight found flames shooting from the home and smoke billowing into the air.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

The firefighter who was taken to the hospital was not badly hurt, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

